Richmond, VA

NBC12

The Richmond Flying Squirrels crank up the heat for help!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying squirrels believe in giving back, a part of the mission of the Richmond Flying squirrels is to impact the community by contributing to education and athletic programming. The annual Flying Squirrels 2022 “Hot Stove” charity event presented by Performance Foodservice will raise funds...
WTVR-TV

🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Louisa vs. James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6. You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on the CBS 6 Streaming...
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond in Pictures

Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
visitfarmville.com

Farmville Frights and Longwood Legends: Good, Old-Fashioned Ghost Stories

The spookiest season has arrived in Farmville! Walk down High Street and you’ll see pumpkins dotting the porches of hundred-year-old houses. You’ll feel chilly air raise goosebumps on your skin. You might even sense some restless spirits or specters about. We’re ready for Halloween! Are you?. Here...
richmondmagazine.com

Welcome to the Club

Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC12

Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
NBC12

Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
rvahub.com

Maymont Garden Glow is back for its fifth year and bigger, brighter than ever

In addition to the signature experience of the Japanese Garden presented by Colesville Nursery, the Garden Glow path will wend its way through the historic Italian Garden for the first time. Maymont’s fifth annual Garden Glow is bigger and more imaginative than ever. Now through November 6, dramatic lighting transforms...
