2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
NBC12
The Richmond Flying Squirrels crank up the heat for help!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying squirrels believe in giving back, a part of the mission of the Richmond Flying squirrels is to impact the community by contributing to education and athletic programming. The annual Flying Squirrels 2022 “Hot Stove” charity event presented by Performance Foodservice will raise funds...
WTVR-TV
🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Louisa vs. James River
RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6. You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on the CBS 6 Streaming...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
rvahub.com
Broadway, Richmond area theatre stars descend on The Hippodrome November 5th for “Hearts With Haiti” benefit
Since 2001, the benefit has been supporting the Saint Joseph Family ministries in providing a loving home, nutritious meals, medical care, education, and employment to the most disadvantaged in Haiti – former street children, child slaves, and those affected by disability and abject poverty. On Saturday, November 5th, Broadway...
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy with an afternoon shower/storm
Early morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy skies and eventual partial sun, with a shower possible this afternoon.
visitfarmville.com
Farmville Frights and Longwood Legends: Good, Old-Fashioned Ghost Stories
The spookiest season has arrived in Farmville! Walk down High Street and you’ll see pumpkins dotting the porches of hundred-year-old houses. You’ll feel chilly air raise goosebumps on your skin. You might even sense some restless spirits or specters about. We’re ready for Halloween! Are you?. Here...
richmondmagazine.com
Welcome to the Club
Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
NBC12
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
NBC12
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
Free gas giveaway at Exxon in Richmond this Saturday
One Richmond gas station will be giving out $10 in free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.
President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg leaving after 26 years
The current President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will soon be leaving the organization after more than two decades.
Pets rescued from Florida after Hurricane Ian arrive at Richmond SPCA
Just a week after dogs rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico arrived in Richmond, the Richmond SPCA welcomed five dogs and 16 cats from Florida.
'Amazing' Light the Night Walk honors 'everyone touched by cancer'
Hundreds of people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk Saturday night.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
Chesterfield student calls double-back bus route 'really frustrating'
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
rvahub.com
Maymont Garden Glow is back for its fifth year and bigger, brighter than ever
In addition to the signature experience of the Japanese Garden presented by Colesville Nursery, the Garden Glow path will wend its way through the historic Italian Garden for the first time. Maymont’s fifth annual Garden Glow is bigger and more imaginative than ever. Now through November 6, dramatic lighting transforms...
