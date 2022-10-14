Read full article on original website
Related
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
msn.com
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, according to Oppenheimer's head technical analyst Ari Wald. His comments come amid a volatile month for US stocks after the Federal Reserve issued another 75-point rate hike in September, sticking to its pledge to bring inflation back to target levels. The Fed's hawkishness has sent stocks spiraling, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing low at the end of last month.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now
Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
NASDAQ
Why LVMH Stock Is Down 27% This Year
LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTC: LVMUY) (OTC: LVMHF), the world's largest luxury goods maker, just announced solid third-quarter results. For the period ended Sept. 30, revenue rose 27% year over year to 19.76 billion euros ($19.21 billion). And for the first nine months, revenue was up 28% to 56.49 billion euros ($54.93 billion).
NASDAQ
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
There's no denying it's an ugly situation out there for investors. The S&P 500 is down 25% year to date, reaching new 52-week lows just last week. Many popular individual stocks are down even further. And yet, veteran investors know this is actually the time to hold their noses and...
NASDAQ
Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months
It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. The list even includes quite a few of the biggest and most well-known names in the stock market. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. But don't write them off...
NASDAQ
This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ
Is PG&E (PCG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PG&E (PCG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:. TotalEnergies TTE: This integrated oil and gas company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization and has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Fast-Growing Medical Dividend Stocks
Income investors love Dividend Aristocrats (companies that have raised their payouts annually for 25 or more years) or even Dividend Kings (those with streaks of at least 50 years). It takes a strong company to build up such a long record of payout growth, and those dividends are extremely reliable.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Hand Back Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after stopping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 1.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now site just above the 3,070-point plateau, although it's expected to open under pressure on Monday.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy Sea Limited Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock plummeted nearly 80% this year and surrendered all of its gains from the past two and half a years. The Singapore-based e-commerce, fintech, and gaming giant lost its luster as its top line growth cooled off and its losses widened. Rising interest rates exacerbated the pain by broadly crushing higher-growth tech stocks.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Quarterly Earnings in Focus, But Watch the Geopolitical Stage
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eked out a 0.15% gain, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.32%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.42%, and India’s Sensex advanced 0.85% while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.16% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.23% lower. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace down 1.36%, led by Consumer Durables Process Industries names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.
Comments / 0