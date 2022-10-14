Read full article on original website
Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!
I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Big Country’s Cold War history: Lawn missile silo transformed, preserved for future generations
LAWN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just outside the City of Lawn, a relic of the cold war was nearly lost to time. Sitting as a landfill, the Lawn Atlas Missile Base (LAMB) was resurrected by the efforts of Larry Sanders. “There was a national museum for the Titan ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile), a national site for […]
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th
The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
Abilene Regional Airport to receive bigger planes with less flights each day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport will be getting new planes with more capacity, but this means that there will be less flights. The new planes will increase passenger capacity by eight percent with more seats in each plane. There will now be two classes for seating, compared to the previous planes general […]
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 8 Clyde
“Black and Gold lets go,” is the chant of our BCH Sports week eight Cheerleaders of the Week. The Clyde cheerleaders shouting loud and proud as the Bulldogs faced the Jim Ned Indians. This was a great football match-up between the two but it was the Indians who came...
Atleast 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Friday morning. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Ridgemont Drive at around 11:43 p.m.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail. According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
Crime Reports: APD arrests transient man for assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abilene dog park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of Pine Street – Terroristic ThreatA victim reported that his coworker threatened […]
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game: Week 8 Eastland
The Eastland Mavericks are our week eight BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. Drum roll please… Eastland fans pilled in to the Maverick Stadium to cheer on their team, as they are still looking for their first win of the season. It was Mavericks against the Merkel Badgers. A...
Grand Jury List: Woman indicted for shrooms, LSD, THC in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dzante Harrell – Evading ArrestCathleen Jane Hamel – Possession of MethamphetamineCharles Kpasserebona – Assault of Pregnant PersonBraxton Isaak Jackson – RobberyHailey […]
REWARD: Can you help identify this robbery suspect with a large firearm at an Abilene convenience store?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage. In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night. To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous […]
