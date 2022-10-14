ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!

I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th

The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 8 Clyde

“Black and Gold lets go,” is the chant of our BCH Sports week eight Cheerleaders of the Week. The Clyde cheerleaders shouting loud and proud as the Bulldogs faced the Jim Ned Indians. This was a great football match-up between the two but it was the Indians who came...
CLYDE, TX
Crime Reports: APD arrests transient man for assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abilene dog park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of Pine Street – Terroristic ThreatA victim reported that his coworker threatened […]
ABILENE, TX
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game: Week 8 Eastland

The Eastland Mavericks are our week eight BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. Drum roll please… Eastland fans pilled in to the Maverick Stadium to cheer on their team, as they are still looking for their first win of the season. It was Mavericks against the Merkel Badgers. A...
EASTLAND, TX
Grand Jury List: Woman indicted for shrooms, LSD, THC in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dzante Harrell – Evading ArrestCathleen Jane Hamel – Possession of MethamphetamineCharles Kpasserebona – Assault of Pregnant PersonBraxton Isaak Jackson – RobberyHailey […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
REWARD: Can you help identify this robbery suspect with a large firearm at an Abilene convenience store?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage. In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night. To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous […]
ABILENE, TX

