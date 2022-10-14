Read full article on original website
Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley ends four-year PGA Tour title drought as Rickie Fowler fades
Keegan Bradley secured his first PGA Tour victory in four years at the Zozo Championship as fellow American Rickie Fowler's title drought extended. Bradley - previously winless since the 2018 BMW Championship - shot a two-under-par 68 to end on 15 under for the tournament and scoop close to $2 million.
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
Tour Rundown: Keegan captures first W in 4 years | Otaegui earns his 4th
This writer doesn't mind admitting that he feels conflicted over the state of professional golf in today's world. It's challenging to separate personal feelings from professional writing, especially when the topic moves from mildly controversial to polarizing. Such is the case with the LIV Golf enterprise. For the first time this year, a member of the collective won an event on one of the world's major tours. Much debate took place over the weekend, about how the DP World Tour should have handled promotion of that golfer's performance. Nothing is ever certain, and little is anticipated with accuracy. This week's Tour Rundown focuses its lens on three events across the globe and strives for balanced, honorable writing.
