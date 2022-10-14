ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast

Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
US Open Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz defeats Max Lechner in final to move to world No 1

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz claimed victory at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City after beating Austria's Max Lechner 13-10 to move to world No 1. The Spaniard's week in New Jersey ended with a memorable victory over Lechner - in front of a sell-out crowd - to break the $100,000 mark and overtake World Champion Shane Van Boening at the top of the rankings.
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage

Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
Opinion: An observation during LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational... #livbroadcast

As we are told and as we are all aware, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is here to stay. They have recruited well and the expansion of its schedule is far from done. The new tour has heavily invested in recruiting the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith as well as a large group of European stalwarts.
Tour Rundown: Keegan captures first W in 4 years | Otaegui earns his 4th

This writer doesn’t mind admitting that he feels conflicted over the state of professional golf in today’s world. It’s challenging to separate personal feelings from professional writing, especially when the topic moves from mildly controversial to polarizing. Such is the case with the LIV Golf enterprise. For the first time this year, a member of the collective won an event on one of the world’s major tours. Much debate took place over the weekend, about how the DP World Tour should have handled promotion of that golfer’s performance. Nothing is ever certain, and little is anticipated with accuracy. This week’s Tour Rundown focuses its lens on three events across the globe and strives for balanced, honorable writing.
