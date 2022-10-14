This writer doesn’t mind admitting that he feels conflicted over the state of professional golf in today’s world. It’s challenging to separate personal feelings from professional writing, especially when the topic moves from mildly controversial to polarizing. Such is the case with the LIV Golf enterprise. For the first time this year, a member of the collective won an event on one of the world’s major tours. Much debate took place over the weekend, about how the DP World Tour should have handled promotion of that golfer’s performance. Nothing is ever certain, and little is anticipated with accuracy. This week’s Tour Rundown focuses its lens on three events across the globe and strives for balanced, honorable writing.

