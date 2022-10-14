Read full article on original website
SkySports
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden's disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat at Liverpool: 'This is Anfield'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, claiming "this is Anfield". City had a 53rd-minute strike from Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up after VAR intervened. Guardiola was apoplectic at...
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
SkySports
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
SkySports
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
SkySports
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissouma against Everton shows the way forward for Tottenham
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissmoua when Richarlison was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Everton was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil. But the thinking behind sacrificing a forward for a defensive midfielder, at a time when...
SkySports
Should Cristiano Ronaldo start more for Manchester United?
The Gillette Soccer Saturday team discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo should start more for Manchester United. Is he being disrespected?
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract
Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
SkySports
Watford 2-1 Norwich City: Imran Louza and Keinan Davis fire Hornets back to winning ways
Watford returned to winning ways under Slaven Bilic as they beat Norwich 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday night. Imran Louza responded to an early penalty miss by giving the Hornets the lead at Vicarage Road, while Keinan Davis soon doubled their lead. Championship fixtures | table |...
SkySports
Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027
Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
SkySports
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
SkySports
Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties
William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
SkySports
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice ends Premier League goal drought but visitors held on south coast
Declan Rice ended his Premier League goal drought in style as West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But Hammers manager David Moyes hit out at the officials after the match, blaming referee Peter Bankes for Saints' goal and telling VAR Simon Hooper he should have gone to Specsavers.
SkySports
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Yardbarker
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
SkySports
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson's penalty after Ruben Neves' spot-kick earns win
Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty to earn Wolves a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest after Ruben Neves scored from the spot to lift them out of the relegation zone. Managerless Wolves were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after a lengthy VAR review saw referee Thomas Bramall point to the spot for Harry Toffolo's handball from Adama Traore's shot.
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Simon Middleton says France battle a 'reality check' for Red Roses
England are strong favourites with the bookmakers to win the tournament, a status justified by their record-breaking run of 27 Test victories. But the Red Roses were tested by a strong French defensive line that left them sometimes struggling in attack on their way to a 13-7 win, and Middleton urged caution afterwards.
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
