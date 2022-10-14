ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract

Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties

William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson's penalty after Ruben Neves' spot-kick earns win

Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty to earn Wolves a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest after Ruben Neves scored from the spot to lift them out of the relegation zone. Managerless Wolves were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after a lengthy VAR review saw referee Thomas Bramall point to the spot for Harry Toffolo's handball from Adama Traore's shot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

