ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Why do older adults and young people move differently?

As we age, we start to change the way we move. But why do older adults and young adults move differently? How much change can we tolerate before assistance is needed? And how does adaptation relate to falls? Eline van der Kruk, researcher at the Department of BioMechanical Engineering, and a team of researchers of Imperial College London explore these questions in a study of daily life activity. Their findings were published in npj Aging.
The Hill

Ending hunger could be the first step toward ending the opioid epidemic

The Biden administration recently introduced a plan to end hunger and improve nutrition in the United States by 2030 via a range of initiatives, including working with the private sector to enhance access to healthy food, making the child tax credit permanent, expanding the food stamps program and investing in nutrition research. This comes at a time when 13.5 million U.S. households are considered food insecure, meaning they have difficulty providing enough food for their family.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy