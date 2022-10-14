ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 14, 2022, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006077/en/

Conference call

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-790-1806 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7125 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 4859855. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 28. Please dial 1-800-841-6832 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3832 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 6481. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006077/en/

CONTACT: Media

Beth Richek, 704-374-2545

beth.richek@wellsfargo.comInvestor Relations

John Campbell, 415-396-0523

john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com

