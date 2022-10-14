Read full article on original website
Purple Knights ride off with a 42-23 homecoming win over Rummel
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Aug alum and former NBA veteran Kerry Kittles was on hand as his Purple Knights celebrated homecoming with a 42-23 win over Archbishop Rummel on Saturday afternoon at Tad Gormley Stadium. St. Aug struck first off a five-yard run by Clint Langord to take a 7-0 lead. The Raiders would […]
NOLA.com
Tulane cracks Associated Press and coaches' Top 25 polls for first time in 24 years
Tulane scratched a 24-year itch on Sunday when it was ranked No. 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but coach Willie Fritz and co-captains Michael Pratt and Nick Anderson were not itching to talk about the possibility one night earlier. After the Green Wave (6-1, 3-0...
NOLA.com
Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half
Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NOLA.com
Karr showed again why it's No. 1 in New Orleans during its win over Jesuit
Do not be misled by the final score. Karr 33, Jesuit 17 was a mismatch, much like the Cougars’ previous two Catholic League contests against Brother Martin (40-7) and St. Augustine (49-7). Paced by running back Deantre Jackson and quarterback A.J. Samuel, the Metro area’s No. 1 team for...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
theadvocate.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
fox8live.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night (Oct. 14). The game came to an abrupt stop following the gunfire. A 15-year-old boy was identified as the victim killed in the shooting.
fox8live.com
One person dead after shooting outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
fox8live.com
Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16). The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead...
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
WDSU
15-year-old shot and killed outside Bogalusa High School homecoming game
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
L'Observateur
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457. On Monday, October 17, 2022 and on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, there will be nightly right lane closures on I-12 Eastbound at the I-55 Interchange (approximately between MM 38 to MM 39). These closures will be...
Comments / 2