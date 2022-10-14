ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WGNO

Purple Knights ride off with a 42-23 homecoming win over Rummel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Aug alum and former NBA veteran Kerry Kittles was on hand as his Purple Knights celebrated homecoming with a 42-23 win over Archbishop Rummel on Saturday afternoon at Tad Gormley Stadium. St. Aug struck first off a five-yard run by Clint Langord to take a 7-0 lead. The Raiders would […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half

Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish fair returns Wednesday

The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

