Atlanta, GA

Hennessy and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Partner With Brooklyn-based Gallery To Make Art Accessible to HBCUs

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Black Enterprise

Foot Locker Releases Second Collection With Atlanta-Based Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr

Atlanta-based streetwear brand Humbl Hustlr has teamed up with Foot Locker for a second official collection. In partnership with the retail giant, Humbl Hustlr has released its newest collection dubbed “The Year of the Hustlr.” The second release from the brand’s partnership with Foot Locker features four new pieces available online and in Atlanta-area stores.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Rick Ross Threatens to Sue Woman Behind ‘I’m The Biggest Boss Conference’ for Kids

Rick Ross is threatening legal action against a Black woman-owned conference he believes is confusing consumers by using too much of his likeness. Ross’ legal team recently sent a warning to Tiffany McIntosh of “I’m the Biggest Boss Conference” over claims she copied the rapper’s signature phrases to promote her conference for kid entrepreneurs, TMZ reports. Ross even notes how McIntosh used his hit songs “The Boss” and “Push It” to promote her upcoming conference in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

