Hennessy and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Partner With Brooklyn-based Gallery To Make Art Accessible to HBCUs

Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO