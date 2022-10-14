Hennessy and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Partner With Brooklyn-based Gallery To Make Art Accessible to HBCUs

Read full article on original website
Prairie View A&M University Offers Students New Bachelor’s Degree Option In African American Studies
After 150 years, this Texas HBCU has expanded its student learning curriculum. Prairie View A&M University has launched a new opportunity for its students, offering attendees an option to earn a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies through the institution’s new $1 million initiative, Enhancing the Humanities at PVAMU.
Foot Locker Releases Second Collection With Atlanta-Based Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr
Atlanta-based streetwear brand Humbl Hustlr has teamed up with Foot Locker for a second official collection. In partnership with the retail giant, Humbl Hustlr has released its newest collection dubbed “The Year of the Hustlr.” The second release from the brand’s partnership with Foot Locker features four new pieces available online and in Atlanta-area stores.
Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’
Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.
Rick Ross Threatens to Sue Woman Behind ‘I’m The Biggest Boss Conference’ for Kids
Rick Ross is threatening legal action against a Black woman-owned conference he believes is confusing consumers by using too much of his likeness. Ross’ legal team recently sent a warning to Tiffany McIntosh of “I’m the Biggest Boss Conference” over claims she copied the rapper’s signature phrases to promote her conference for kid entrepreneurs, TMZ reports. Ross even notes how McIntosh used his hit songs “The Boss” and “Push It” to promote her upcoming conference in Houston.
Pastor’s Wife Dies After Husband Found Her With Gunshot Wound in Head
Last week, a Georgia man stated that his wife was struck in her head through their bedroom wall as the two slept. On Monday, she passed away. Now, police officers are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to The Telegraph, Mac Ellison, a pastor in DeKalb County, found his...
