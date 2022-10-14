ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
EAST JORDAN, MI
Saint Francis Dominates in Another Week Against Blue Devils

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis covered 468 yards in a 42-7 win over Lawton. This was the Gladiators’ first ever meeting with the fellow Division 7 Blue Devils. St. Francis started off strong with Joey Donahue running up the middle into the endzone. Soon to follow, Wyatt Nausadis’ squib kick works like a charm, Charlie Olivier recovers the ball. Nausadis follows with a 38-yard run for the touchdown, 21 seconds after the first Gladiator touchdown of the day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

