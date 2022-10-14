Read full article on original website
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis covered 468 yards in a 42-7 win over Lawton. This was the Gladiators’ first ever meeting with the fellow Division 7 Blue Devils. St. Francis started off strong with Joey Donahue running up the middle into the endzone. Soon to follow, Wyatt Nausadis’ squib kick works like a charm, Charlie Olivier recovers the ball. Nausadis follows with a 38-yard run for the touchdown, 21 seconds after the first Gladiator touchdown of the day.
