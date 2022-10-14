TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis covered 468 yards in a 42-7 win over Lawton. This was the Gladiators’ first ever meeting with the fellow Division 7 Blue Devils. St. Francis started off strong with Joey Donahue running up the middle into the endzone. Soon to follow, Wyatt Nausadis’ squib kick works like a charm, Charlie Olivier recovers the ball. Nausadis follows with a 38-yard run for the touchdown, 21 seconds after the first Gladiator touchdown of the day.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO