Footwear News

Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers

Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
Black Enterprise

Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.
People

Taraji P. Henson Calls Filming 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical 'Empowering'

The actress gave audiences at CultureCon New York an inside perspective on what it was like starring in the project, slated for release in 2023 Taraji P. Henson has loved the experience filming The Color Purple. At CultureCon New York, the actress told audiences about the experience of starring in the movie musical — which is adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway musical — and the importance of having representation behind the camera to bring the piece to life for the big screen.  RELATED: CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis on the...
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
triangletribune.com

Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
PopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
Vibe

John David Washington Knows He’ll Always Be Seen As “Denzel’s Son”

John David Washington has opened up about accepting the fact that he’ll always be seen as Denzel Washington’s son. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Kelefa Sanneh, the second-generation actor, 38, detailed his former need to escape his father’s shadow. More from VIBE.comDenzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal of FreedomSamuel L. Jackson Says He Does Not Do "Statue-Chasing Movies"Tyrese Issues "Cry For Help" While He Grieves Loss Of Mother And Awaits Divorce Finalization “Because of whom I’m related to. My mother is an extremely talented artist, and my father is one of the greatest of all time. He’s my favorite actor,”...
TODAY.com

See Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters holding hands on the red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis is, in her own words, the “proudest mother.”. On Oct. 12, Curtis shared an Instagram photo with her daughters Annie, 35, and Ruby, 26 from the red carpet at the premiere of “Halloween Ends,” Curtis’ final movie in the long-running horror franchise. In...
HollywoodLife

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look

Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

