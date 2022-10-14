Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers
Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’
Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.
Taraji P. Henson Calls Filming 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical 'Empowering'
The actress gave audiences at CultureCon New York an inside perspective on what it was like starring in the project, slated for release in 2023 Taraji P. Henson has loved the experience filming The Color Purple. At CultureCon New York, the actress told audiences about the experience of starring in the movie musical — which is adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway musical — and the importance of having representation behind the camera to bring the piece to life for the big screen. RELATED: CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis on the...
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'
The Academy Award nominee, 73, celebrates his star-studded opening night in the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Thursday at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, directs. The play, which began preview performances last month, serves as a full-circle moment for Samuel, who originated the role...
bravotv.com
Noelle Robinson Sends Love to Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill After They Share News of Their Separation
The RHOA couple received support from the Bravo family after confirming they are separating after two years of marriage. Shortly after confirming their separation after two years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill quickly felt the love and support of those close to them.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
triangletribune.com
Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
PopSugar
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
John David Washington Knows He’ll Always Be Seen As “Denzel’s Son”
John David Washington has opened up about accepting the fact that he’ll always be seen as Denzel Washington’s son. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Kelefa Sanneh, the second-generation actor, 38, detailed his former need to escape his father’s shadow. More from VIBE.comDenzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal of FreedomSamuel L. Jackson Says He Does Not Do "Statue-Chasing Movies"Tyrese Issues "Cry For Help" While He Grieves Loss Of Mother And Awaits Divorce Finalization “Because of whom I’m related to. My mother is an extremely talented artist, and my father is one of the greatest of all time. He’s my favorite actor,”...
NFL・
TODAY.com
See Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters holding hands on the red carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis is, in her own words, the “proudest mother.”. On Oct. 12, Curtis shared an Instagram photo with her daughters Annie, 35, and Ruby, 26 from the red carpet at the premiere of “Halloween Ends,” Curtis’ final movie in the long-running horror franchise. In...
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her...
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Scrappy’s Mom Is About to Be a Major Problem for Raq
Raq has let her ambitions and paranoia drive her in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2. Now Scrappy's mother is going to be a problem for her.
