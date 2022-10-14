In 1997, Heather Robinson (aka DJ Heather), Colette Marino (aka Colette), and Shannon Ialongo (aka Dayhota) debuted at Funky Buddha Lounge as the DJ collective Superjane; soon after their membership grew to include Darlene Jackson (aka DJ Lady D). Superjane have become a supergroup with their own center of gravity, but they’ve also functioned as advocates for other women fighting for space in the global dance scene. “When Superjane began, we were trying to mirror the approach of most parties going on, but with female promoters and female DJs instead of males,” Robinson told XLR8R in the early 2000s. “I’ve never really thought of myself as a woman DJ, but just as a DJ that happens to be a woman. I’m hoping people will be receptive to that.” The members of Superjane have stacked up individual accomplishments over the past quarter century—DJ Heather has become a Smart Bar resident, Colette has issued several albums through Candy Talk and Om, and DJ Lady D has worked as an A&R rep, where she gave Kaskade a big early-career bump—but even before all that happened, the four of them could hold down a party together. Since those early days as a unit, two members of the collective have moved to the west coast, but their bond has remained intact—at this Smart Bar show, Superjane celebrate their 25th anniversary. An entire generation of ravers has passed through Smart Bar’s doors since Superjane got started, so at least in theory this party could be full of all-new dancers getting their first chance to feel how Dayhota’s forceful tech house mingles with Colette’s relaxed, more pop-forward club tracks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO