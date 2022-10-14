Read full article on original website
Ruth Page Center for the Arts (1016 N. Dearborn) offers its Fall Showcase 2022, the debut performance of the current Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company, tonight and tomorrow at 7 PM. The program includes Steady Going, a new piece by South Chicago Dance Theatre founder and artistic director Kia Smith; Dreaming With Ruth Page: The Expanding Universe, a commission by Nejla Yatkin that reimagines a famous solo by Page from 1932 that she created in collaboration with artist Isamu Noguchi; and other shorter classical and contemporary pieces, including excerpts from Giselle. Tickets are $15 at ruthpage.org. (KR)
Chicago dance collective Superjane celebrate 25 years of throwing parties and elevating women in dance
In 1997, Heather Robinson (aka DJ Heather), Colette Marino (aka Colette), and Shannon Ialongo (aka Dayhota) debuted at Funky Buddha Lounge as the DJ collective Superjane; soon after their membership grew to include Darlene Jackson (aka DJ Lady D). Superjane have become a supergroup with their own center of gravity, but they’ve also functioned as advocates for other women fighting for space in the global dance scene. “When Superjane began, we were trying to mirror the approach of most parties going on, but with female promoters and female DJs instead of males,” Robinson told XLR8R in the early 2000s. “I’ve never really thought of myself as a woman DJ, but just as a DJ that happens to be a woman. I’m hoping people will be receptive to that.” The members of Superjane have stacked up individual accomplishments over the past quarter century—DJ Heather has become a Smart Bar resident, Colette has issued several albums through Candy Talk and Om, and DJ Lady D has worked as an A&R rep, where she gave Kaskade a big early-career bump—but even before all that happened, the four of them could hold down a party together. Since those early days as a unit, two members of the collective have moved to the west coast, but their bond has remained intact—at this Smart Bar show, Superjane celebrate their 25th anniversary. An entire generation of ravers has passed through Smart Bar’s doors since Superjane got started, so at least in theory this party could be full of all-new dancers getting their first chance to feel how Dayhota’s forceful tech house mingles with Colette’s relaxed, more pop-forward club tracks.
Michelle Williams in Children of Eden, Sabaton, improv ghost hunters, and more
Before there was Wicked, there was Children of Eden, and before there was Beyoncé, there was Destiny’s Child. Michelle Williams, Bey’s former bandmate, stars in this concert presentation of Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz’s 1991 musical based on the book of Genesis. (Not his first foray into biblical musicals; he also wrote Godspell 20 years earlier.) There are two shows only—today at 2 and 8 PM at the Cadillac Palace (151 W. Randolph); tickets are $41-$91 at broadwayinchicago.com. (KR)
