All candidates for Ohio House of Representatives District 19 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio House of Representatives District 19 — incumbent Phil Robinson (D) and Ron Brough (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Ohio’s state legislature. Ohio is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Nowicki:

“As the ranking member of the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee and Senior Executive of a national education nonprofit, I am passionate about investing in and improving Ohio schools, ensuring every child has access to a high quality education.”

Brough:

“I’m passionate about giving individuals the right to Govern themselves so they can reach their God-given potential.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

