All candidates for California State Assembly District 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 4 — incumbent Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D) and Bryan Pritchard (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of California’s state legislature. California is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Aguiar-Curry:

“My first priority as a legislator is making the needs of small cities and rural communities heard in Sacramento.”

“I am working hard every day, fighting for the needs for District 4 – better schools, health care for everyone, affordable housing, a strong economy, supporting our farmers, preventing climate change.”

“I also believe strongly in a woman’s right to control her own body.”

Pritchard:

“We need to do a better job at preventing wildfires in the state of California”

“Water is a huge concern for us all and we must do a better job at conserving our water”

“Our children are vital to our future success. California ranks near the bottom of almost every category in eduction and we need to change that.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.