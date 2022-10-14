ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Nevada State Assembly District 21 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Nevada State Assembly District 21 — incumbent Elaine Marzola (D) and Jon Petrick (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Nevada’s state legislature. Nevada is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Marzola:

“Education is the key to a successful and safe community. That has been my model for as long as I can remember. Having a great school system with excellent teachers is vital to Nevada’s future, and for the future of our children. I know this first hand, as my son and I both received an education in this magnificent state.”

Petrick:

“Healthcare

As a physician for over 20 years, this is my foremost concern for both our state and nation. I understand the shortcomings of our current healthcare system which continues to disenfranchise people from effectively managing their own health outcomes.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

