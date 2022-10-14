All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 49 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 49 — incumbent Judith Amabile (D), Kathryn Lehr (R), and Daniel Lutz (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Amabile:

“I am passionate about mental health access. I’m one of a legion of parents who know the despair of trying to access mental health services in a system that seems designed for failure.”

Lehr:

“It’s time to get rid of the political overclass who are concerned with moving Colorado further to the left in an effort to create permanent majorities in the Governor’s office, the General Assembly, and all the way down to school boards and clerks and recorders.”

Lutz:

“I am passionate about policy concerning Fire safety and Environmental conservation, my time in the Marines has given me a passion for policies concerning veterans care and general public safety.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

