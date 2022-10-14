All candidates for Maine House of Representatives District 135 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Maine House of Representatives District 135 — Daniel Sayre (D) and Jared Hirshfield (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Maine’s state legislature. Maine is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Sayre:

“Grow and diversify Maine’s economy. Through leading a national summit on educating the technical workforce, I’ve learned how to help Maine develop a stronger technical workforce and grow our Tech and Manufacturing sectors.”

“Provide more opportunities for Maine’s young people to build thriving careers without leaving the state by making opportunities for career education and skills training in High School, Community College and elsewhere more affordable, visible, and attractive.”

“Address the housing cost crisis with policies that increase inventory of housing to rent and own at prices that working-class people can afford.”

Hirshfield:

“As a young person living in Kennebunk, I have a unique view on Maine’s population crises. I want to stay in Maine and build a life here. Current policies make that future difficult to achieve.”

“For there to be increased opportunities for young people like me to live, work, raise a family, and be secure and safe in our later years, we must play a role in developing and advocating policies that are in the best interests of every generation.”

“I believe municipalities and communities are the best decision makers. On most policy issues, Augusta is not fit to tell Kennebunkers how their town should be run.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

