All candidates for North Carolina House of Representatives District 34 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina House of Representatives District 34 — Tim Longest (D), Ashley Seshul (R) and Kat McDonald (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of North Carolina’s state legislature. North Carolina is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Longest:

“I am personally passionate about education, voting rights, and taking action to protect our climate and natural resources.”

Seshul:

“EDUCATION, ECONOMY (TAX POLICY, RESPONSE TO INFLATION, AND BUSINESS FRIENDLY POLICY), FREEDOMS, and COMMUNITY SAFETY”

McDonald:

“Criminal Justice Reform, Housing Reform, Education Reform, Abortion, the War on Drugs”

