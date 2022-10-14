ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

All candidates for North Carolina House of Representatives District 34 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRDGN_0iZ6BgLu00

All of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina House of Representatives District 34 — Tim Longest (D), Ashley Seshul (R) and Kat McDonald (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of North Carolina’s state legislature. North Carolina is one of 13 states with a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Longest:

“I am personally passionate about education, voting rights, and taking action to protect our climate and natural resources.”

Seshul:

“EDUCATION, ECONOMY (TAX POLICY, RESPONSE TO INFLATION, AND BUSINESS FRIENDLY POLICY), FREEDOMS, and COMMUNITY SAFETY”

McDonald:

“Criminal Justice Reform, Housing Reform, Education Reform, Abortion, the War on Drugs”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Hillsborough 45 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Hampshire House of Representative Hillsborough 45 — Karen Calabro (D) and Colton Skorupan (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board Ward 2 in Arizona complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board Ward 2 in Arizona — Alan Aversa and Signa Oliver — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute

Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a Sixth Circuit ruling that the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) has jurisdiction to regulate a collective bargaining dispute between the Ohio National Guard and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). AFGE is the federal employee union representing Ohio National Guard technicians, who are civilian federal employees.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #34

Welcome to Hall Pass, a newsletter written to keep you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. On the issues: The debate over school board partisanship. School board filing deadlines, election results, and recall certifications. West Virginia Supreme Court allows state-financed education savings account to stand. Extracurricular:...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on October 11 that she is leaving the Democratic Party. Tulsi ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat and suspended her campaign on March 19, 2020. Gabbard was a member of the U.S. House, representing Hawaii’s 2nd district. She was the first Hindu elected to Congress. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives and on the Honolulu City Council.
HAWAII STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas — Stacy Hackenberg (D) and Rhonda Redden (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Ballotpedia News

Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022

Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
ALASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Minnesota congressional candidate dies Oct. 5; 2nd District election will still take place on Nov. 8

Paula Overby—the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District—died on Oct. 5. Axios Twin Cities reported that Overby died “following complications related to a failing heart valve.” That day, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the congressional election will proceed as scheduled on Nov. 8 and Overby’s name will still appear on the ballot.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kentucky’s 30th Circuit Court Division 4 — incumbent Julie Kaelin and Ebert Haegele — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen, and two others are running for Georgia secretary of state

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R), Bee Nguyen (D), Ted Metz (L), and Brenda Nelson-Porter (write-in) are running for Georgia secretary of state on November 8, 2022. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018 after serving two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. His dispute with former President Donald Trump (R) about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has drawn national attention to this race. According to Raffensperger, “When Georgia’s election results were questioned in 2020, The system [I] deployed was proven accurate after two recounts and a full audit…For the first time, it was possible to recount Georgia’s vote by hand, if necessary.” Raffensperger’s campaign has focused on the new election policies enacted during his time in office and his response to the public pressure and national scrutiny he received after the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 — Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D) and Lesli Fitzpatrick (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida — Michael Daniels and Alicia Farrant — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy