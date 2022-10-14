ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. ( WXIN ) – Thousands of children’s toys sold on Amazon are being recalled because young children can choke on one of the pieces.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter toy. Around 9,300 units of this toy were sold on Amazon from October 2020 through August 2022.

The CPSC says the toy has a white and gray base, holds six colored, shaped pieces with lights, and makes sounds and music. “Little Senses” is printed on the side of the base. The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYg4e_0iZ6Bdhj00
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lk1Ie_0iZ6Bdhj00
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1K1R_0iZ6Bdhj00
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because the red cube can come apart or detach during use, releasing the small white ball inside. This poses a choking hazard to infants. So far, no incidents have been reported in the United States.

Children’s rings recalled for violating lead content ban

The item code for the recalled toy is 82756. It is located on the base of the main unit. The batch code on the product is located on the base of the main unit, and corresponds to date of manufacture. The two batch codes relate to the following production dates.

Batch Code Production Date
1420WB01 May 21, 2020
3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020

Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children until they throw away the red cube. They can contact Addo Play for a free replacement red cube, or use it without the cube.

People can contact Addo Play at 888-974-9477 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at hello@addoplay.com.

