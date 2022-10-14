Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
NASDAQ
Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau, although it's expected to head south again on Monday. The global...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
There's no denying it's an ugly situation out there for investors. The S&P 500 is down 25% year to date, reaching new 52-week lows just last week. Many popular individual stocks are down even further. And yet, veteran investors know this is actually the time to hold their noses and...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Hand Back Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after stopping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 1.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now site just above the 3,070-point plateau, although it's expected to open under pressure on Monday.
NASDAQ
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock prices have fallen sharply on recession fears this year, causing the Nasdaq Composite to slip deep into a bear market. In fact, the tech-heavy index has fallen nearly 36% from its November peak, marking its largest decline in the last decade. Many individual stocks are in the same boat....
NASDAQ
Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend break for King Bhumibol Memorial Day, The Thai stock market had moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,560-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses on Monday.
NASDAQ
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.80...
NASDAQ
Is ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/14/2015, the ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
NASDAQ
Should Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/21/2012, the Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Direxion. It has amassed assets over $634.07 million, making it...
NASDAQ
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
NASDAQ
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
NASDAQ
Is Invesco 130 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Government Bond ETFs category of the market, the Invesco 130 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2007. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Give Up Support At 6,800 Points
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, retreating more than 250 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,810-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
Comments / 0