kjzz.com
Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
kjzz.com
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
kjzz.com
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Spectrum Academy breaks ground on new facility for students on autism spectrum
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Spectrum Academy on Oct. 12 broke ground on a new Spectrum Transition and Academic Resource School in North Salt Lake to increase available spots for students with autism. STARS specializes in students with a range of special needs who qualify for Spectrum Academy's...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Pups show off in annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event returned to Salt Lake City to raise money for homeless pets and continue efforts to make the country no-kill by 2025. The event, organized by Best Friends Animal Society, took place at Liberty Park and was their...
kjzz.com
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
kjzz.com
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
kjzz.com
Teens charged as adults in connection with fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting and attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City back in September. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.
kjzz.com
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
kjzz.com
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
kjzz.com
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
