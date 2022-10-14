ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
SheKnows

I Lost My Daughter to SIDS — & Then Found Out I Was Pregnant

I was a busy mom of two little boys, ages 7 and 3, and a brand new little girl. I was married to a wonderful husband, and life was grand. I was especially in love with my beautiful 2-month-old newborn. At times, I would wonder if I was loving on her more than my boys, because I just couldn’t get enough of her. And as my maternity leave drew to a close and I was about to return to work, sadness loomed, and my heart ached at the thought of having to leave her. Then, April 7 happened, and our...
The Independent

Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema

An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
rsvplive.ie

Emmerdale boss confirms multiple deaths as cow stampede tears through the village

Emmerdale's 50th Anniversary week continues this week as the storm continues to wreak havoc on the village residents. On Sunday night's special viewers saw Kim and Harriet's lives hang in the balance after Harriet's quad bike, which was leaking fuel, was struck by lightning and the two characters were caught up in the terrifying explosion.
DIY Photography

3 out of 4 sleeping baby stock images promote dangerous environments

A recent study shows that three out of four stock images show babies sleeping in unsafe environments. The study was carried out by Baby Center and analysed hundreds of images available on stock photography sites such as Getty Images, iStock, and Shutterstock. Each year, there are about 3,400 sudden unexpected...
Upworthy

Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'

Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
justpene50

Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)

Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
News Channel Nebraska

Researchers find link between childhood brain injury and depression

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/16/researchers-find-link-childhood-brain-injury-depression. A report recently published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation reveals that children who have sustained a traumatic brain injury may end up dealing with the psychological effects more than a decade following the incident. Researchers reveal in the report that the psychological effects may...
romper.com

Here’s The Average NICU Stay For Twins, According To Experts

The topic of birth for twin moms is a loaded conversation. You’ve already had to mentally double everything, but making it to your due date with two healthy babies becomes your primary concern even before your belly begins to round. Weaved into that is wondering if your babies will need time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and, if so, what is the average NICU stay for twins. While every parent's experience is different (all twins don’t have to go to the NICU), with pregnancy you always want to err on the side of preparation.
TODAY.com

Grieving the child I lost while welcoming a new baby into our family

“I don’t think she ever wore that,” I said to my husband, Matt. “I don’t remember her in that.”. I was sitting on the couch in my daughter Havi’s room, my legs straddling a half-full bin of toddler clothes and other items on the floor. Matt was crouched between the bin and Havi’s open bureau drawers as we removed and sorted her clothes into two piles: one that her younger sister, Kaia, would love to wear, and one that we needed to keep as Havi’s own.
