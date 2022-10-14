Read full article on original website
Related
I Lost My Daughter to SIDS — & Then Found Out I Was Pregnant
I was a busy mom of two little boys, ages 7 and 3, and a brand new little girl. I was married to a wonderful husband, and life was grand. I was especially in love with my beautiful 2-month-old newborn. At times, I would wonder if I was loving on her more than my boys, because I just couldn’t get enough of her. And as my maternity leave drew to a close and I was about to return to work, sadness loomed, and my heart ached at the thought of having to leave her. Then, April 7 happened, and our...
'My Six Year Old Has Dementia': Mom Shares Daughter's Heartbreaking Story
Sadie's parents were crushed when their beautiful baby daughter was diagnosed with a terminal disease at three months, but they are determined to save her.
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Teacher gives birth 48 hours after finding out she's pregnant
A woman who just believed that she was tired out ended up giving birth just two days later to her first child. You can hear her tell the whole story below:. Now, her and her husband are obviously happy with how everything has turned out, but it’s definitely taken them somewhat by surprise.
Mum says she has ‘completely different baby’ after £7.99 cream helped painful eczema
An adorable baby who had to wear mittens to stop her scratching and bleeding because of painful red eczema across her face and body now has “baby soft skin” for the first time – thanks to a “miracle” £7.99 over-the-counter cream.Little Nola Harris-Rodrigues was born an otherwise happy and healthy baby on December 15, 2021, but her first-time mum Emily Harris, 25, noticed her daughter did not have the super smooth skin babies are known for.Nola’s dry skin only seemed to worsen until at three-months-old, her face, scalp and body were covered in red, flaky skin and weeping sores –...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
rsvplive.ie
Angela Scanlon says life with two young girls is manic but she wouldn't have it any other way
Angela Scanlon says life with two young daughters is manic, but she wouldn't have it any other way. The presenter, whose new series of Ask Me Anything starts on RTE One tonight, shares daughters Ruby and Marnie with husband Roy Horgan. Ruby is four years old and Marnie was born...
rsvplive.ie
Emmerdale boss confirms multiple deaths as cow stampede tears through the village
Emmerdale's 50th Anniversary week continues this week as the storm continues to wreak havoc on the village residents. On Sunday night's special viewers saw Kim and Harriet's lives hang in the balance after Harriet's quad bike, which was leaking fuel, was struck by lightning and the two characters were caught up in the terrifying explosion.
rsvplive.ie
Pippa O'Connor felt 'washed up' after becoming a mum impacted her modelling career
Pippa O'Connor felt "washed up" when she started getting less work as a model after becoming a mum. The blogger turned businesswoman shares children Ollie (9), Louis (6) and baby Billy with husband Brian Ormond. While Pippa has established a hugely successful career for herself in recent years, she explained...
DIY Photography
3 out of 4 sleeping baby stock images promote dangerous environments
A recent study shows that three out of four stock images show babies sleeping in unsafe environments. The study was carried out by Baby Center and analysed hundreds of images available on stock photography sites such as Getty Images, iStock, and Shutterstock. Each year, there are about 3,400 sudden unexpected...
Upworthy
Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'
Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)
Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
News Channel Nebraska
Researchers find link between childhood brain injury and depression
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/16/researchers-find-link-childhood-brain-injury-depression. A report recently published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation reveals that children who have sustained a traumatic brain injury may end up dealing with the psychological effects more than a decade following the incident. Researchers reveal in the report that the psychological effects may...
rsvplive.ie
Ardal O'Hanlon lifts lid on family life with wife Melanie and their three grown up kids
Ardal O'Hanlon has praised his wife Melanie for her lifelong support of his career. The couple met when they were teenagers, long before he made his name in TV and stand up comedy. The Father Ted legend also opened up about reconnecting with his three grown-up children at home in...
rsvplive.ie
Demonologist Gavin Canavan calls for exorcist priest after demon speaks to little boy
Gavin Canavan, an Irish demonologist, has contacted an exorcist priest due to the severity of one of his recent cases. He shares the story of a family who moved into a council house and started experiencing terrifying noises and voices. Gavin says that this is one of the worst cases...
rsvplive.ie
Una Healy says her life is '90% her kids' as they have brought her a 'very fulfilled life'
Una Healy has said her children have given her a very "fulfilled life" as she opened up about motherhood. The Saturdays singer is mum to two kids, Aoife and Tadhg, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Foden. Despite the fact she shows some highlights of her days or nights out...
romper.com
Here’s The Average NICU Stay For Twins, According To Experts
The topic of birth for twin moms is a loaded conversation. You’ve already had to mentally double everything, but making it to your due date with two healthy babies becomes your primary concern even before your belly begins to round. Weaved into that is wondering if your babies will need time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and, if so, what is the average NICU stay for twins. While every parent's experience is different (all twins don’t have to go to the NICU), with pregnancy you always want to err on the side of preparation.
TODAY.com
Grieving the child I lost while welcoming a new baby into our family
“I don’t think she ever wore that,” I said to my husband, Matt. “I don’t remember her in that.”. I was sitting on the couch in my daughter Havi’s room, my legs straddling a half-full bin of toddler clothes and other items on the floor. Matt was crouched between the bin and Havi’s open bureau drawers as we removed and sorted her clothes into two piles: one that her younger sister, Kaia, would love to wear, and one that we needed to keep as Havi’s own.
Comments / 1