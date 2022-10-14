My friend Tony Flower, who has died aged 71 of cancer, was a social entrepreneur and writer, and a maker of musical instruments, models and charities. For 20 years he worked with Michael Young (Lord Young of Dartington) at the research organisation the Institute for Community Studies, helping Young create and develop some of the organisations that made him the most prolific social entrepreneur of the 20th century. Tony was deputy director of the ICS – where I was a fellow trustee – from 1994 to 1996 and chair from 2001 to 2005 (before and after Young’s death), and he then chaired the renamed Young Foundation until 2007.

OBITUARIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO