racer.com
Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah
Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
racer.com
Armstrong aiming for full-time IndyCar campaign in 2023
With four wins and eight Formula 2 podiums to his credit, Marcus Armstrong is ready to take the next step in his open-wheel career. If his plans come to fruition, he’ll be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid next season as a contender for Rookie of the Year honors.
racer.com
COTA to name final turn ‘The Andretti’
Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.
racer.com
Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners
Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta. Simon Foweather scored...
racer.com
An Xfinity Series fall Vegas two-in-a-row for Berry and JRM
Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday – his second victory in the last three races on the high-banked 1.5-miler.
racer.com
Elliott Budzinski blog: history, culture and motorsport
I’m now two weeks into the month-and-a-half long journey that the Team USA Scholarship has afforded me and wow, a lot has happened since my last blog. We’ve spent a good many days at a variety of tracks with the Ammonite Motorsport crew, with a race meeting at Castle Combe, testing at Pembrey Circuit and then at Snetterton Circuit. I couldn’t be happier with how well everyone has gelled together. Andy Low and the whole team have been incredibly professional and yet made us feel like family.
racer.com
Lindh returning to Indy Lights with HMD
One of Sweden’s strongest young drivers is making a return to Indy Lights as Rasmus Lindh has signed to drive for HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. A runner-up in USF2000 in 2018 and in Indy Pro 2000 the following year, Lindh moved to Indy Lights late in the 2021 season with Juncos Racing before spending most of 2022 competing in IMSA and searching for sponsorship.
racer.com
Marco Andretti to return for Indy 500 in 2023
Reigning SRX champion Marco Andretti will return for his 18th attempt to win the Indianapolis 500. The pole sitter for the 2020 Indy 500 will drive for the only NTT IndyCar Series team he’s known as the No. 98 Andretti Autosport Honda is set to join the four full-time Andretti entries with the support from the same firm that adorned the entry in May.
racer.com
'It hurts to lose like that' - Chastain feels the sting of old tires at Vegas
Despite understanding his tire disadvantage against Joey Logano, losing the South Point 400 didn’t feel any better for Ross Chastain. He lost the lead to Logano with three laps to go. The No. 22’s fresher tires prevailed as the Penske driver charged through the field to lock in his Championship 4 spot. Chastain, who led a race-high 86 laps, finished second.
