Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
'Representation matters': Community activist comes out of retirement after Kentucky official requests her assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is no stranger to the community, as a longtime advocate and activist. Marta Miranda Straub answered the call and continues to advocate for those who have no voice. Straub is the commissioner for the Department of Community Based Services for the state of Kentucky....
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion rights group outraises opponents
Abortion rights supporters continue to outraise opponents in the fight over Kentucky’s anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
kychamberbottomline.com
Many Kentucky employers expected to see continued decrease in workers’ compensation costs
Many Kentucky employers can expect another decrease in workers’ compensation costs next year. The Kentucky Department of Insurance (DOI) has announced the approval of the 2022 loss costs filing, which will be used to develop employer rates for workers’ compensation coverage in 2023. The news Thursday represents the...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
wklw.com
AAA Raising Awareness About Kentucky’s Move Over Law
AAA is raising awareness about Kentucky’s Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane when approaching a public safety or emergency vehicle. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow down instead. Highway officials say 28 people were killed in Kentucky between 2016 and 2020...
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
Metro Council gives a boost to concerns from Louisville residents living near interstates
Louisville residents living near interstates complain of noise pollution, illegal dumping and maintenance issues on state-owned property.
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for October 13
Here's what was discussed in Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update on October 13
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
