Kentucky State

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
AAA Raising Awareness About Kentucky’s Move Over Law

AAA is raising awareness about Kentucky’s Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane when approaching a public safety or emergency vehicle. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow down instead. Highway officials say 28 people were killed in Kentucky between 2016 and 2020...
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
