Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
gmauthority.com
Potential 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Caught Testing
A few months ago, GM revealed the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon. Overhauled for its third generation, the new GMC Canyon sports new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, an all-new powertrain, and a bevy of tech. One of the most anticipated trims of the new model has been the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X. And now, GM Authority spies have caught an interesting Canyon AT4X prototype undergoing testing. The sighting hints that The General is working on a Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.
gmauthority.com
GMC And NTWRK Team Up For Day Of Drops Event
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV will be revealed on October 20th as the brand’s third fully electric truck alongside the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, just before the Sierra EV’s reveal, livestream video shopping platform NTWRK will kick off its Day of Drops event in partnership with GMC. A selection of rare and interesting items will be available for purchase online, including GMC branded gear and collectables.
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Texas paint shop is getting expanded
Tesla is now well within the fourth quarter of 2022, and the electric vehicle maker is hard at work improving its newest Gigafactory. Based on recent permits filed by the EV maker and images taken around the massive electric car factory, it appears that Tesla is upgrading the facility’s paint shop.
teslarati.com
Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees
The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
teslarati.com
Rivian is redesigning the R1T’s trademark Camp Kitchen
Rivian is pausing production on its Camp Kitchen modules designed for the R1T pickup truck. The EV startup redesigned the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel attachment. Rivian reached out to customers who preordered Camp Kitchen modules. Based on Rivian’s emails on the subject, it has been testing the Camp Kitchen and decided to refine a few details about its design before releasing the product to customers. It is also redesigning the Gear Tunnel Shuttle.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
3 Small Performance SUVs Over $50,000
These small performance SUVs over $50,000 include the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, Tesla Model Y, and even the BMW X3 M. The post 3 Small Performance SUVs Over $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
