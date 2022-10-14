The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO