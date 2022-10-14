ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory

Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
FREMONT, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Texas paint shop is getting expanded

Tesla is now well within the fourth quarter of 2022, and the electric vehicle maker is hard at work improving its newest Gigafactory. Based on recent permits filed by the EV maker and images taken around the massive electric car factory, it appears that Tesla is upgrading the facility’s paint shop.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk reconfirms track mode for Model Y Performance

Track mode is coming to the Tesla Model Y Performance, and it seems like it’s for real this time. Elon Musk reiterated Model Y track mode over the weekend. In 2020, Musk said that track mode would come out for the Tesla Model Y, but it has not rolled out to the vehicle thus far. The Tesla CEO admitted that track mode for the Model Y isn’t as easy as it sounds when responding to a Twitter follower. Track mode is available on the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model S Plaid.
CARS
teslarati.com

Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees

The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
BUSINESS
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motor1.com

Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive

Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
CARS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy

Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car

Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH

One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
CARS
teslarati.com

Rivian is redesigning the R1T’s trademark Camp Kitchen

Rivian is pausing production on its Camp Kitchen modules designed for the R1T pickup truck. The EV startup redesigned the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel attachment. Rivian reached out to customers who preordered Camp Kitchen modules. Based on Rivian’s emails on the subject, it has been testing the Camp Kitchen and decided to refine a few details about its design before releasing the product to customers. It is also redesigning the Gear Tunnel Shuttle.
CARS
teslarati.com

Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings

Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports. Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai...
ECONOMY

