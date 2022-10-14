Read full article on original website
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas paint shop is getting expanded
Tesla is now well within the fourth quarter of 2022, and the electric vehicle maker is hard at work improving its newest Gigafactory. Based on recent permits filed by the EV maker and images taken around the massive electric car factory, it appears that Tesla is upgrading the facility’s paint shop.
Elon Musk reconfirms track mode for Model Y Performance
Track mode is coming to the Tesla Model Y Performance, and it seems like it’s for real this time. Elon Musk reiterated Model Y track mode over the weekend. In 2020, Musk said that track mode would come out for the Tesla Model Y, but it has not rolled out to the vehicle thus far. The Tesla CEO admitted that track mode for the Model Y isn’t as easy as it sounds when responding to a Twitter follower. Track mode is available on the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model S Plaid.
Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees
The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
Rivian is redesigning the R1T’s trademark Camp Kitchen
Rivian is pausing production on its Camp Kitchen modules designed for the R1T pickup truck. The EV startup redesigned the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel attachment. Rivian reached out to customers who preordered Camp Kitchen modules. Based on Rivian’s emails on the subject, it has been testing the Camp Kitchen and decided to refine a few details about its design before releasing the product to customers. It is also redesigning the Gear Tunnel Shuttle.
SpaceX fans are launching a novel effort to invest in the company [Interview]
Spaced Ventures Founder and CEO Aaron Burnett found his calling when he saw the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters landing in perfect unison during the spacecraft’s maiden voyage. SpaceX sought to inspire people with Falcon Heavy and its spacefaring Tesla Roadster, and for Burnett, the rocket’s flight definitely did.
Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings
Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports. Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai...
