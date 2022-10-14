ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, NY

Hope Rises: Southern Tier siblings badly burned in fire receive outpouring of support/Bills gear

By Kelsey Anderson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xtcn_0iZ65qgD00

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – After siblings Elliye and Miles Taylor suffered life-threatening burns in a house fire last winter, Bills Mafia and others have come together to give them something special to smile about.

As we recently reported, Elliye and her dad went to Elliye’s first Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after an anonymous season ticket holder donated the seats to the family.

For Southern Tier family, attending Bills game on Sunday is a sign of amazing progress

Elliye carried a sign into the game that read, ‘Will Trade my Dad for Josh Allen Autograph!” She didn’t get an autograph from the star QB Sunday, so Kate Glaser of Hope Rises sent out a request to Bills Mafia, asking for help getting some signed gear for the family.

And as always, Bills fans stepped up in a big way.

Watch the video above to see what the siblings received.

Special thanks to Josh Feine with New Era, Jim Reuther, Vincent Stolo, and Nick Garey for the donated gear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Mammoth fall in franchise’s first-ever hockey game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira hockey history was made Friday night. The Elmira Mammoth took the ice for the first time in franchise history but it was a night that didn’t turn out for the best. On the road, the Mammoth fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 10-1 in the team’s inaugural game in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-car accident leaves car turned over in Lowman

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Lowman left a vehicle turned over on its side and at least one person being taken to the hospital. The accident happened sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Oneida Road and Lowman Crossover Road. A red in color Chevrolet truck and […]
LOWMAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Buffalo Kickoff Live Week 6: Bills vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — After the Bills rout of the Steelers in Week 5, the BKL team is back to get you ready for the Bills’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Hear from Buffalo Kickoff Live analysts above.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM 18 News

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

Robbery suspect seen wielding sword, wearing clown mask

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery. The suspect pictured gained entry […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

FDA warns of Adderall shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production.
INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

Corning swears in new police chief

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City held a ceremony Friday afternoon to swear in members of the city’s fire department and police department, topping it off with the swearing-in of Corning’s newest police chief. Kenzie Spaulding was sworn in by Corning’s Mayor, William M. Boland Jr., in front of a full crowd at the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy