Neillsville, WI

947jackfm.com

Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Granton Village Board Discusses Highway K Project, Village Free, and Dollar General

The Granton Village Board discussed the Highway K Project, village fees, and the Dollar General at a Special Board Meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, at the September meeting, the Board asked Cedar Corp to extend a 3% discount on engineering fees to offset the additional costs the Village will incur based on their oversight with the grant application.
GRANTON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County High Schools Participate in Youth Risk Behavior Survey

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a comprehensive health and wellness surveillance tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by states and municipalities, including here in Clark County. Since 1993, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction has administered the YRBS to a representative sample ofWisconsin high...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

ALDI sets Weston store opening date

ALDI will open its newest store in Weston at the end of October, part of the company’s plan to open 150 new stores by the end of the year. In doing so, ALDI would become the third-largest U.S. grocery store retailer by store count. The store opening is set...
WESTON, WI
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE

