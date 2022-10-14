Read full article on original website
947jackfm.com
Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
cwbradio.com
Granton Village Board Discusses Highway K Project, Village Free, and Dollar General
The Granton Village Board discussed the Highway K Project, village fees, and the Dollar General at a Special Board Meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, at the September meeting, the Board asked Cedar Corp to extend a 3% discount on engineering fees to offset the additional costs the Village will incur based on their oversight with the grant application.
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
cwbradio.com
Clark County High Schools Participate in Youth Risk Behavior Survey
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a comprehensive health and wellness surveillance tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by states and municipalities, including here in Clark County. Since 1993, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction has administered the YRBS to a representative sample ofWisconsin high...
WEAU-TV 13
Traffic to be shifted back to new westbound traffic I-94 lanes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Westbound traffic on a segment of I-94 in Eau Claire County is expected to be switched back to the new westbound lanes either the evening of Monday, Oct. 17 or morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
WSAW
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
Weston woman accused of smuggling drugs into Marathon County Jail after inmate overdose
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given...
ALDI sets Weston store opening date
ALDI will open its newest store in Weston at the end of October, part of the company’s plan to open 150 new stores by the end of the year. In doing so, ALDI would become the third-largest U.S. grocery store retailer by store count. The store opening is set...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Outscores Menomonie(MI) in Regular Season Finale
Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie(MI) lit up the scoreboard Friday evening, and it was Wisconsin Rapids that picked up the win the regular season finale, 51-38. Leo Brostowitz had busy night rushing, collecting 339 yards on 25 carries, and had six touchdowns(2, 4, 40, 1, 3 and 1 yard runs) TD...
cwbradio.com
Bloomer And Regis Win Cloverbelt Cross Country Titles/ Stevens Point Wins Valley Conference
The Bloomer boys and the Regis girls won team titles at the Cloverbelt Cross Country Meet in Loyal on Saturday. Paul Pfeifer of McDonell won the boys race while Shaylie Zarza of Thorp-Gilman won the girls race. Boys. Team scores:. 1. Bloomer 34; 2. Chippewa Falls McDonell 50; 3. Colby/Abbotsford...
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
