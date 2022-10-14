Read full article on original website
Related
autismparentingmagazine.com
Kids’ Rhythm Instruments: Benefits for Autistic Children
Rhythm or percussion instruments are any instruments that you can shake, hit or scrape to make a noise. These instruments require force, eye-hand coordination, and motor skills, which is why investing in kids’ rhythm instruments is so important. Playing musical instruments is perfect for developing fine motor skills and developing gross motor skills. For those with autism spectrum disorder, developing these motor skills may be more delayed than in neurotypical children. That is why toys and instruments are highly beneficial for developing these skills.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why
Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
BBC
Parents attend Coventry Cathedral service to help with baby loss
Grieving parents were able to hear and share their stores at a special service to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week. Jessica Weeks, who started charity Hannah's House after the death of her daughter Emilia, attended the event. She said she found it helpful adding one of the biggest issues surrounding...
The 8 Best Toddler Utensils For Self-Feeding Success, According To A Pediatric Occupational Therapist
There is nothing more exciting for a toddler than graduating from their soft baby spoon to their very own set of big-kid cutlery. The best toddler utensils offer young eaters the first step towards independence at the dinner table with thoughtfully designed features to make eating easier as they learn how to master scooping, spearing, and getting food into their mouths. I reached out to Pediatric Occupational Therapist Emma Hubbard for advice on what to look for when shopping for the best toddler utensils for self feeding.
Sorry, But Only Child Syndrome Is A Garbage Myth — Here’s Why
People looooove to dole out unsolicited advice about parenting, especially if you make the decision to be in the "one and done" camp. For some reason, having one kid still seems to ruffle so many feathers, despite the fact that there are endless expert-backed benefits to raising an only child. Among the most annoying feedback you'll hear? Commentary about "only child syndrome," aka this deeply rooted, weirdly ingrained societal belief that only children become spoiled, entitled, selfish, or maladjusted, unable to fit in socially amongst their peers.
Healthline
What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium
Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
Grazia
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
Childhood Trauma Can Manifest Without Parents Even Knowing
Childhood trauma occurs more often than you might think and if it goes unaddressed, the potential consequences can be devastating, affecting the individual's life well into adulthood. Nothing matters more to a parent or caregiver than their child's happiness and wellbeing. But dealing with a child who has been traumatized...
2minutemedicine.com
Maternal postpartum depressed associated with impaired speech development in offspring
1. Subclinical depressed mood in postpartum mothers is negatively correlated with infant speech perception trajectories. 2. More depressed mood in postpartum mothers was associated with weaker longitudinal changes of infants brain responses to syllable pitch from the ages of 2 months to 6.5 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
deseret.com
The chain reaction of postpartum depression on the family: how to break the cycle
The sing-songy melody of Motherese, characterized by the highs and lows of a lilting staccato rhythm with great emphasis on emotion, makes a baby smile, giggle and wiggle. It seems the mother’s happiness and contentment are contagious. It is up for debate among the scientific community whether this Motherese...
psychologytoday.com
"You Don't Seem Autistic to Me"
Saying "you don't seem autistic" to someone who has autism can be invalidating and hurtful. Masking often causes people with autism to hide their symptoms of autism well but can cause great distress. For someone who has had to mask autistic symptoms all their life, being diagnosed with autism is...
MedicalXpress
How a mother's mood influences her baby's ability to speak
Up to 70% of mothers develop postnatal depressive mood, also known as baby blues, after their baby is born. Analyses show that this can also affect the development of the children themselves and their speech. Until now, however, it was unclear exactly how this impairment manifests itself in early language development in infants.
