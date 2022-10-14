Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Enrollment Flat At Indiana Public Colleges
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Fall enrollment at Indiana public colleges and universities stayed about the same this year. However, the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.
indianapublicradio.org
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana is one of four states that taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include President Joe Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Officials in Indiana are urging borrowers to be cognizant of any taxes on their payments. Andy Nielsen is a senior policy analyst...
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
wfyi.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
WTHR
Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to defer once again to federal marijuana laws — which still prohibits […]
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
Indiana Daily Student
Minority group advocates express concerns about new electric car charging stations in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Transportation received federal approval to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the state two weeks ago, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to a Herald-Times article. INDOT has released maps of places where these charging stations will be located across the state. Since then,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents
It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — The Indiana Department of Health has reported the first flu-related death of the season
The Indiana Department of Health has reported the first flu-related death of the season. During the 2021-22 flu season, 82 Hoosiers died from influenza. In the U.S. flu season starts in October and continues through April. Health experts recommend getting a flu shot at your doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or...
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Indiana struggles with ongoing teacher shortage
As this school year is well underway, Indiana is part of the national trend of school districts wrestling with a teacher shortage made worse by COVID. The Indiana Department of Education currently lists more than 1,500 teacher job vacancies and another 700 support positions vacant statewide. Economists point to the...
newsfromthestates.com
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
A federal program meant to help ranchers facing drought has been activated in more than 80 of Kansas' 105 counties. (Scott Olson/Getty Images). Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
