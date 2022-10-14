Read full article on original website
These are the most and least politically engaged states. How did Pa. do? | Monday Morning Coffee
Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You’re besieged by ads. You know the issues. You’ve made your campaign contributions. You’re talking politics around the maybe-still-virtual water cooler with your colleagues. And, if you’re like most folks, you’re probably counting down the days until Election Day. But...
Whitmer vetoes latest GOP attempt to curb emergency executive authority
A sign at Best Buy in May 2020 when there was still a statewide mask order | Susan J. Demas. Arguing that they did not “grapple with the real threats that sometimes necessitate swift action,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed eight bills that would have either curtailed or limited executive branch emergency powers.
Oregon’s next governor will shape education for a generation of students
Harritt Elementary in Salem has about 500 students in K-5. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim...
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?
Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
In the Lehigh Valley’s 7th District, Democrat Wild rakes in cash, Republican Scheller spends on ads
Republican Lisa Scheller, left, and Democratic incumbent Susan Wild, congressional candidates for the 7th District, shake hands after their debate Oct. 6 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. The second half of the debate will air on “Business Matters” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on WFMZ-TV. (Photo by Donna Fisher./Armchair Lehigh Valley).
Oregonians face a high-stakes election with an unusual governor’s race
Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When Oregonians cast their ballot for governor, they’ll decide whether the state will continue to push toward a lower emissions future to combat climate change in lock step with Washington and California or will rescind emissions targets on industry.
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
A federal program meant to help ranchers facing drought has been activated in more than 80 of Kansas' 105 counties. (Scott Olson/Getty Images). Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a tie in the (odd-numbered) state Senate. But by far the job’s most significant – albeit only potential – duty is being first in line of succession if the governor is unable to serve due to death, disqualification or resignation.
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Kevin Ford Jr., right, chats with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore after a roundtable discussion Oct. 6 at Mary & Main, a medical cannabis dispensary in Capitol Heights. Photo by William J. Ford. Kevin Ford Jr. works to educate Marylanders on how the cannabis industry can bring positive changes...
Before sowing doubt in U.S. elections, Kim Crockett went after a union election
Kim Crockett speaks before the Minnesota Subcommittee on Employee Relations in 2017 to urge lawmakers not to approve a labor contract with the SEIU. Screenshot. Before Kim Crockett called the 2020 presidential election “rigged” in her bid for secretary of state, she spent two years trying to overturn another election’s results she didn’t like: The vote by thousands of personal care attendants to join the Service Employees International Union.
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Despite the safety all around us, writes Mark McCormick, we are harmfully preoccupied with crime and threats. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Number of human-caused wildfires in Oregon down nearly 20%
The view from a wildfire tower in the central Cascades in 2022 is obscured by smoke on Sept. 11, 2022, almost two years to the day after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. (Courtesy of Naseem Rakha) The 2022 wildfire season in Oregon has been among the mildest in the last...
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
COVID-19 cases ease slightly, but experts warn of potential winter surge
The spread of COVID-19 has slowly diminished in Wisconsin since Memorial Day, but public health specialists and health care providers are watching for the likelihood of a new increase in the coming weeks. There are already signs that a rise in cases might have begun, although doctors caution that the...
As Ohio regulators sit on coal plant subsidy cases, costs could rack up for ratepayers
Aerial photograph of the OVEC-operated Kyger Creek Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio taken April 2012. Getty Images. Although Ohio regulators have paused four FirstEnergy cases dealing with House Bill 6, they could still take action in cases dealing with the two 1950s-era coal plants that were subsidized by the law at the heart of Ohio’s ongoing corruption scandal.
DPHHS announces new background check procedure for daycare operators after troubling report
Charlie Brereton, Montana's Director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Affairs Network). Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers heard from the Department of Public Health and Human Services about a troubling audit report which said the state’s largest division had not detected sexual or violent offenders living at the same addresses as childcare providers.
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines
• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post. • Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly...
NC’s new teacher pay system not ready for prime time, high stakes as voters head to early voting, and what the labor shortage at NC DHHS means for the rest of us: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be (Commentary) North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.
Youngkin to propose funding for small modular nuclear reactors
Within two weeks of rolling out a Virginia energy plan that included a push for new nuclear development, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a multimillion dollar investment in the energy source. Youngkin said Friday he will include in his budget proposal at the end of the year $10...
