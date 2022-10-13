Read full article on original website
Related
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements
Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
These are the Costco Locations with the Worst Parking
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
AZFamily
Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included
LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
luxury-houses.net
A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million
18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
newsfromthestates.com
No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis
North Las Vegas candidate for mayor Pat Spearman sat next to an empty table last Oct. 13 when her opponent, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, failed to show up. (Photo: MIchael Lyle). In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela...
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
Fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
Fox5 KVVU
New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay. Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Mama Pam Real Thai Appears to Be Planned for Henderson
The concept may be related to Decatur Boulevard’s now-defunct Pam Real Thai Las Vegas
Comments / 1