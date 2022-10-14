Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
As state braces for COVID surge, $8.9 million sought for vaccine clinics and other initiatives
The Commonwealth Fund predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could be near zero if 80 percent of the population got booster doses. (Screenshot) New Hampshire public health officials say they see a dangerous combination ahead: a winter rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and low interest in coronavirus booster shots, especially the new bivalent dose targeted at omicron.
newsfromthestates.com
DPHHS announces new background check procedure for daycare operators after troubling report
Charlie Brereton, Montana's Director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Affairs Network). Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers heard from the Department of Public Health and Human Services about a troubling audit report which said the state’s largest division had not detected sexual or violent offenders living at the same addresses as childcare providers.
newsfromthestates.com
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines
• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post. • Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly...
newsfromthestates.com
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Kevin Ford Jr., right, chats with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore after a roundtable discussion Oct. 6 at Mary & Main, a medical cannabis dispensary in Capitol Heights. Photo by William J. Ford. Kevin Ford Jr. works to educate Marylanders on how the cannabis industry can bring positive changes...
newsfromthestates.com
In the Lehigh Valley’s 7th District, Democrat Wild rakes in cash, Republican Scheller spends on ads
Republican Lisa Scheller, left, and Democratic incumbent Susan Wild, congressional candidates for the 7th District, shake hands after their debate Oct. 6 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. The second half of the debate will air on “Business Matters” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on WFMZ-TV. (Photo by Donna Fisher./Armchair Lehigh Valley).
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
newsfromthestates.com
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a tie in the (odd-numbered) state Senate. But by far the job’s most significant – albeit only potential – duty is being first in line of succession if the governor is unable to serve due to death, disqualification or resignation.
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
newsfromthestates.com
These are the most and least politically engaged states. How did Pa. do? | Monday Morning Coffee
Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You’re besieged by ads. You know the issues. You’ve made your campaign contributions. You’re talking politics around the maybe-still-virtual water cooler with your colleagues. And, if you’re like most folks, you’re probably counting down the days until Election Day. But...
newsfromthestates.com
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
newsfromthestates.com
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?
Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
newsfromthestates.com
Before sowing doubt in U.S. elections, Kim Crockett went after a union election
Kim Crockett speaks before the Minnesota Subcommittee on Employee Relations in 2017 to urge lawmakers not to approve a labor contract with the SEIU. Screenshot. Before Kim Crockett called the 2020 presidential election “rigged” in her bid for secretary of state, she spent two years trying to overturn another election’s results she didn’t like: The vote by thousands of personal care attendants to join the Service Employees International Union.
newsfromthestates.com
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Despite the safety all around us, writes Mark McCormick, we are harmfully preoccupied with crime and threats. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
newsfromthestates.com
COVID-19 cases ease slightly, but experts warn of potential winter surge
The spread of COVID-19 has slowly diminished in Wisconsin since Memorial Day, but public health specialists and health care providers are watching for the likelihood of a new increase in the coming weeks. There are already signs that a rise in cases might have begun, although doctors caution that the...
newsfromthestates.com
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown,...
newsfromthestates.com
Youngkin to propose funding for small modular nuclear reactors
Within two weeks of rolling out a Virginia energy plan that included a push for new nuclear development, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a multimillion dollar investment in the energy source. Youngkin said Friday he will include in his budget proposal at the end of the year $10...
newsfromthestates.com
As Ohio regulators sit on coal plant subsidy cases, costs could rack up for ratepayers
Aerial photograph of the OVEC-operated Kyger Creek Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio taken April 2012. Getty Images. Although Ohio regulators have paused four FirstEnergy cases dealing with House Bill 6, they could still take action in cases dealing with the two 1950s-era coal plants that were subsidized by the law at the heart of Ohio’s ongoing corruption scandal.
newsfromthestates.com
NC’s new teacher pay system not ready for prime time, high stakes as voters head to early voting, and what the labor shortage at NC DHHS means for the rest of us: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be (Commentary) North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregonians face a high-stakes election with an unusual governor’s race
Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When Oregonians cast their ballot for governor, they’ll decide whether the state will continue to push toward a lower emissions future to combat climate change in lock step with Washington and California or will rescind emissions targets on industry.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s next governor will shape education for a generation of students
Harritt Elementary in Salem has about 500 students in K-5. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim...
Comments / 0