WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven […] The post The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on Michigan Advance.

EDUCATION ・ 12 MINUTES AGO