DPHHS announces new background check procedure for daycare operators after troubling report
Charlie Brereton, Montana's Director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Affairs Network). Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers heard from the Department of Public Health and Human Services about a troubling audit report which said the state’s largest division had not detected sexual or violent offenders living at the same addresses as childcare providers.
Oregon’s next governor will shape education for a generation of students
Harritt Elementary in Salem has about 500 students in K-5. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim...
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Kevin Ford Jr., right, chats with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore after a roundtable discussion Oct. 6 at Mary & Main, a medical cannabis dispensary in Capitol Heights. Photo by William J. Ford. Kevin Ford Jr. works to educate Marylanders on how the cannabis industry can bring positive changes...
How the promise of a clean energy future in Pa. could be undone by politics | Analysis
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh on 9/22/22 (Photo courtesy Gov. Wolf's office). The most ambitious climate bill in history has the potential to accelerate Pennsylvania’s transition to a green economy or keep it tied to fossil fuel production, depending on shifting political dynamics and the influence of long-entrenched oil and gas companies.
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines
• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post. • Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly...
Whitmer vetoes latest GOP attempt to curb emergency executive authority
A sign at Best Buy in May 2020 when there was still a statewide mask order | Susan J. Demas. Arguing that they did not “grapple with the real threats that sometimes necessitate swift action,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed eight bills that would have either curtailed or limited executive branch emergency powers.
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a tie in the (odd-numbered) state Senate. But by far the job’s most significant – albeit only potential – duty is being first in line of succession if the governor is unable to serve due to death, disqualification or resignation.
NC’s new teacher pay system not ready for prime time, high stakes as voters head to early voting, and what the labor shortage at NC DHHS means for the rest of us: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be (Commentary) North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.
New flood protection rules inch toward adoption, with public meetings set
An aerial view of flooded streets in Bound Brook resulting from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) After mounting pressure from environmentalists, the state Department of Environmental Protection has revived stalled plans to update decades-old flood maps — used by developers in siting and design decisions — that don’t reflect how climate change has worsened flooding.
Who’s behind all the election administration lawsuits?
Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
As Ohio regulators sit on coal plant subsidy cases, costs could rack up for ratepayers
Aerial photograph of the OVEC-operated Kyger Creek Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio taken April 2012. Getty Images. Although Ohio regulators have paused four FirstEnergy cases dealing with House Bill 6, they could still take action in cases dealing with the two 1950s-era coal plants that were subsidized by the law at the heart of Ohio’s ongoing corruption scandal.
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
Before sowing doubt in U.S. elections, Kim Crockett went after a union election
Kim Crockett speaks before the Minnesota Subcommittee on Employee Relations in 2017 to urge lawmakers not to approve a labor contract with the SEIU. Screenshot. Before Kim Crockett called the 2020 presidential election “rigged” in her bid for secretary of state, she spent two years trying to overturn another election’s results she didn’t like: The vote by thousands of personal care attendants to join the Service Employees International Union.
Number of human-caused wildfires in Oregon down nearly 20%
The view from a wildfire tower in the central Cascades in 2022 is obscured by smoke on Sept. 11, 2022, almost two years to the day after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. (Courtesy of Naseem Rakha) The 2022 wildfire season in Oregon has been among the mildest in the last...
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown,...
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
A federal program meant to help ranchers facing drought has been activated in more than 80 of Kansas' 105 counties. (Scott Olson/Getty Images). Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
