See It: Car erupts in flames near Chelsea Piers
NEW YORK -- A car erupted into flames near Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. It happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded quickly and put the fire out. No one was hurt.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans
A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
Man receives kidney transplant after PIX11 story
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is no greater gift than the ability to save a life. I am grateful that I played a pivotal role in saving the life of a man who expected to die if he didn’t get a kidney transplant. I told Brett Ashley’s story on PIX11 and, nine months later, he […]
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
‘He ran right into my arms’: Officer rescues dog from rush-hour traffic on Verrazzano Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Environmental Conservation Officer Shane Currey recently rescued a dog running through rush-hour traffic on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the afternoon rush hour. “He ran right into my arms. I grabbed him. He had his leash on, so I grabbed him by the leash. His back paws...
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
Man dragged, punched and kicked in violent Queens mugging
A 66-year-old man was brutally beaten and mugged in Queens.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Hearing Aids will Now be Sold Over the Counter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK (77WABC)-Big changes on the way in the health aids industry. Starting Monday, hearing aids will be sold over the counter-with no doctor involved. Consumers will now have a wide variety of products to choose from. Health industry analysts say the availability will help to reduce the...
Update: He’s Claimed!!! Dog Found in Dyker Heights – Taken to ACC
This handsome dog was found on Fort Hamilton Parkway & 72 Street. He was at the 68th Precinct, but is now at Animal Care and Control (ACC).
Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
