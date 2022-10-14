ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans

A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
BRONX, NY
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system

There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man receives kidney transplant after PIX11 story

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is no greater gift than the ability to save a life.  I am grateful that I played a pivotal role in saving the life of a man who expected to die if he didn’t get a kidney transplant.  I told Brett Ashley’s story on PIX11 and, nine months later, he […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Hearing Aids will Now be Sold Over the Counter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (77WABC)-Big changes on the way in the health aids industry. Starting Monday, hearing aids will be sold over the counter-with no doctor involved. Consumers will now have a wide variety of products to choose from. Health industry analysts say the availability will help to reduce the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
BRONX, NY

