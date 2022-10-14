Read full article on original website
Related
Swalwell ad portrays woman getting arrested in front of family for having an abortion
A new ad from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) supporting Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections portrays a woman being arrested in front of her family for having an abortion, warning such situations could happen if Republicans are able to ban the procedure. The ad shows a family having dinner when...
Biden to announce first bill he’d send to new Democratic Congress would codify Roe v. Wade
President Biden on Tuesday will announce that the first bill he would send to Congress if Democrats retain their majorities would be one to codify the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights. Biden is set to make the remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Democratic...
newsfromthestates.com
NC’s new teacher pay system not ready for prime time, high stakes as voters head to early voting, and what the labor shortage at NC DHHS means for the rest of us: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be (Commentary) North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.
Comments / 0