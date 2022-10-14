ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins listed as potential fit for Commanders CB William Jackson III

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Through the first five games of the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 campaign, their defense has been among the worst in the league, allowing the 28th most passing yards per game (276.8) and the 29th most points per game (26.2).

It’s not difficult to see some of the differences between their impressive performance down the stretch in 2021 and the start of this season.

There are coaches who are no longer in the building, Brian Flores and Gerald Alexander, but the health of the secondary may be more important with Byron Jones yet to play and Xavien Howard dealing with groin injuries.

These injuries have forced Keion Crossen, Nik Needham and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou into larger roles. So, there’s an obvious question of whether or not Miami will look elsewhere for cornerback help, and it just so happens that Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has recently asked for a trade.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar believes that the Dolphins could be a potential fit for the cornerback:

“The ongoing situation with Tua Tagovailoa and his health following multiple head injuries has eclipsed the fact the Dolphins, who have loved to play aggressive coverage for years (they are the champions of the go-for-it Cover-0 blitz), are not at all good at it this season. Miami’s defense has allowed 33 catches on 56 targets in man coverage for 609 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Xavien Howard and Nik Needham, Miami’s most targeted cornerbacks this season, have allowed three of those touchdowns, with no interceptions.

The Dolphins should do this deal — not only to improve their own defense, but to prevent Bill Belichick from doing it, and doing what he usually does with players like this.”

Jackson is under contract through the 2023 season with void years in 2024 and 2025. Miami would have a lot committed to their cornerback room, but without a large quarterback contract on the books, this may be the time to do it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

