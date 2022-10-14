Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Putin’s drone strikes leave hundreds of towns without power as Russia knocks out key infrastructure
HUNDREDS of Ukrainian towns have been left without power after Russia launched drone attacks against critical targets - including Kyiv. The head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office has said that Kyiv has been struck by "kamikaze drones". In a post on Telegram, Andriy Yermak said "explosions" hit Kyiv. Kyiv mayor...
‘Kamikaze’ drones hit Kyiv despite Putin pledge on no further strikes
Russia attacked Kyiv with nearly 30 “kamikaze” drones on Monday morning, killing a pregnant woman and her partner, days after Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, promised there would be “no need for more massive strikes” on Ukraine. Victoria and Bohan, both 34, were found dead after...
What a Spanish Shipwreck Reveals About the Final Years of the Slave Trade
The Guerrero had made it all the way from Nigeria to the Bahamas. A Spanish slave ship bound for Cuba, it was veering south toward Havana when an English antislavery schooner, the Nimble, spotted its sail on December 17, 1827. The two ships were locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The Nimble was armed with 8 cannons, but the far more heavily powered Guerrero’s 14 guns could have blown the English patrol ship sky-high with a single broadside. The slaver’s captain preferred not to risk losing the payday his precious human cargo promised.
Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon, and other experts are bracing for painful inflation, recessions, and market turmoil around the world. Here's why they're so worried.
Years of carefree spending and borrowing, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and misguided policies could end in disaster, experts say.
UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles
LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, named Britain’s new Treasury chief three days ago, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss’ tax-cutting economic stimulus package, which has left the U.K. in political and financial chaos since it was unveiled three weeks ago. Hunt, 55, on Friday became the U.K.’s fourth Treasury chief this year after Truss fired his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and ditched her pledge to scrap a planned increase in the corporation tax, a key plank of her tax-slashing plans. A veteran Cabinet minister, Hunt has served in top government posts including foreign secretary and health secretary. He is seen as a centrist among Tories and considered an experienced “safe pair of hands” to steer the government through its current self-inflicted crisis.
The Incredible Technology That Made Humanity’s Moon Dreams a Reality
At the center of the newly revamped “Destination Moon” exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, visitors can stand directly beneath the business end of an F-1 rocket engine, the massive power plant for the Saturn V launch vehicle. Angled within the ceiling are several mirrors that create the illusion that the artifact—a single engine—is at the center of an array of five. These massive engines were positioned at the bottom of the first stage of the Saturn V rockets, which carried astronauts to the moon six times between 1969 and 1972.
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005375/en/ Nano P60 combines lidar point clouds with RGB imagery to generate high-density, high-precision 3D imaging with color by elevation features. Image courtesy of LidarSwiss.
Tehran’s Fountains Turn Blood Red in Anonymous Protest Art
Last week, an anonymous artist dyed the water in Tehran fountains bright red. The blood-like pools were part of the growing protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s “morality police,” who detained her for a dress code violation. The...
