WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
ClickOnDetroit.com
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
WJLA
DC Weather: A chilly start to Sunday foreshadows some cool days to come this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — A weak cold front passed through on Saturday, barely noticeable, and now the front will be parked just to our south today. It won’t be quite as warm today because of that and because clouds will be increasing during the afternoon as a disturbance moves along the old front. Later this evening that disturbance will bring a quick shot of some light to moderate rain, with the heaviest (by comparison) south of D.C. Rainfall amounts will not be excessive anywhere because of the speed of the system and because of the dry air that will be in place for most of the time.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Monster storm on Australia's east coast brings more chaos as relentless rainbomb makes way for gale-force winds and the risk of MORE flooding... before another round of heavy falls return
Storms have begun clearing from Australia's east coast after several days of heavy rain but the region isn't out of the woods yet with gale-force winds expected and flood warnings still in place. Strong winds are forecast to smash NSW on Sunday as the low pressure system that forced people...
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Large parts of Wisconsin could see a snowier than normal winter, according to AccuWeather's long-range forecast
With temperatures expected to dip across Wisconsin this weekend as a cold front moves in from Canada, it may be time to get out flannels and turn on the furnace, but what about breaking out snow shovels?. Not yet, despite a few expected flakes in northern Wisconsin Friday morning. Most...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann warns of heavy rain, strong winds and hail in miserable weekend forecast
Met Eireann has warned of heavy rain, strong winds and hail in a miserable weekend forecast. Poor weather is on the cards for the majority of Saturday and Sunday, so if you have any outdoor plans make sure you bring an umbrella or rethink your options. Today (Saturday) will be...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
How much snow will Delaware get this winter? It could depend on La Niña and a volcano
Believe it or not, cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean and the eruption of an underwater volcano may determine if Delaware has a mild or harsh winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Pacific waters are one of the leading indicators about weather in the U.S., while the volcanic eruption is a “wild card” with effects that haven’t been determined.
natureworldnews.com
Western US to Expect Cooler Air with Potential Snow
According to the weather forecast, Western United States would feel cooler air starting Monday, with a potential of snow in some areas. Warmth to challenging nearly-high record temperatures persisted in some parts of the United States. In California, the hot weather to the extreme heat wave affected the power distribution...
natureworldnews.com
The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures
More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
