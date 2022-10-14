WASHINGTON (7News) — A weak cold front passed through on Saturday, barely noticeable, and now the front will be parked just to our south today. It won’t be quite as warm today because of that and because clouds will be increasing during the afternoon as a disturbance moves along the old front. Later this evening that disturbance will bring a quick shot of some light to moderate rain, with the heaviest (by comparison) south of D.C. Rainfall amounts will not be excessive anywhere because of the speed of the system and because of the dry air that will be in place for most of the time.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO