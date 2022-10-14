ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Eye View: Architectural Insights to Make the Most of Your Space

Talented designers share their tips and tricks to find your style and incorporate it into your home. Whether for traditional architecture, landscape architecture, interior design or homebuilding, both trends and personal preferences can play an important role in making your space your own. In recent years, design platforms like Houzz report an estimated 58% increase in home remodeling project leads, and Central Texas is no exception. Little details like limestone, a strategic plant or elements to protect your home from excessive heat are just some things local designers say can go a long way for practicality and a look that matches your own style.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Kalahari Food & Wine Festival

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
ROUND ROCK, TX

