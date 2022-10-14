Read full article on original website
Wet weather, chilly temps to start the work week
Widespread rain is expected through midday with cooler temperatures here for the next few days. (40s in Austin?! It's happening this week!) --Kristen Currie
KVUE
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center
Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display
Jamie Nakae and her husband's, Jay Grenier, full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
These local restaurants and bars feature on Yelp’s list of most haunted in Texas
Just in time for Halloween, we now know the most haunted restaurants and bars in Austin, and a familiar place features high on the list.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls Family Camp Out features activities, movie, s’mores and more
Grab the tent and your loved ones for outdoor fun during the second annual Family Camp Out from Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Campsites are $35. “We hope to provide...
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
tribeza.com
Austin Eye View: Architectural Insights to Make the Most of Your Space
Talented designers share their tips and tricks to find your style and incorporate it into your home. Whether for traditional architecture, landscape architecture, interior design or homebuilding, both trends and personal preferences can play an important role in making your space your own. In recent years, design platforms like Houzz report an estimated 58% increase in home remodeling project leads, and Central Texas is no exception. Little details like limestone, a strategic plant or elements to protect your home from excessive heat are just some things local designers say can go a long way for practicality and a look that matches your own style.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
JamBase
Watch Billy Strings End Marathon Austin Concert With Unamplified ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’
Billy Strings and his band played a 34-song marathon concert at Austin’s Stubb’s Bar-B-Q on Thursday night. The quintet’s second ACL Nights 2022 show drew to a close with a second encore that saw the musicians assemble at the front of the stage using unamplified instruments for a singalong take on the traditional “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?”
fox7austin.com
East Austin apartment complex residents haven't received mail in almost a month
AUSTIN, Texas - Residents of an East Austin apartment complex say they haven't gotten their mail in weeks. They say their mail is usually delivered to the front office, which has been closed for almost a month, meaning there's no place for mail to be delivered. Angelina Limbs has been...
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
365thingsaustin.com
Kalahari Food & Wine Festival
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
