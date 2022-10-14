Talented designers share their tips and tricks to find your style and incorporate it into your home. Whether for traditional architecture, landscape architecture, interior design or homebuilding, both trends and personal preferences can play an important role in making your space your own. In recent years, design platforms like Houzz report an estimated 58% increase in home remodeling project leads, and Central Texas is no exception. Little details like limestone, a strategic plant or elements to protect your home from excessive heat are just some things local designers say can go a long way for practicality and a look that matches your own style.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO