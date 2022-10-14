ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Price County Review

Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
MLB
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night

The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy