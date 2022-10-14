Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
‘It’s super cool’: Westlake high-schooler returns Gonzalez’ Wild Card-winning ball
The Westlake High School student who caught Oscar Gonzalez' walk-off home-run ball that clinched the Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians last week returned it to the right-fielder on Saturday.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke...
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Kristaps Porzingis regrets the way he handled departure from Knicks
The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 amid tension between the player and the organization, but Porzingis thinks things could have gone better at the end as he looks back. Porzingis admitted Friday that he wishes he had handled the circumstances that led to his Knicks exit in...
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night
The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
