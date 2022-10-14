ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'SNL' alums continue to poke fun at nonfiction films with 'Documentary Now!'

Now in its fourth season, this anthology series claims the middle ground between a short SNL sketch and a full-length film. Its clever parodies include My Monkey Grifter, a riff on My Octopus Teacher. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Documentary Now!," the comedy anthology series about a pretend...
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music"

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Francesca Royster about her new book, "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" which explores the history and future of Black country music.
The BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday

LONDON — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began...
NPR's trailblazing audio engineer Renee Pringle dies at age 69

We are remembering a longtime NPR colleague today. Renee Pringle began her four decades as an audio engineer here. She was a trailblazer. Few women worked professionally in the audio industry when she started in 1979. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Back then, engineers carried bulky, 20-pound recorders. And everything was recorded...

