Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
Government to unveil crackdown on climate activism and strike action
Ministers are pressing ahead with a dual crackdown on climate protests and strike action, a controversial move that followed a day of direct action in London including clashes with the public and milk poured on the floor of Harrods. Home secretary Suella Braverman will unveil plans on Sunday to grant...
Teachers to vote on strike action over pay across Great Britain
Two largest unions to send ballots to members after rejecting ‘unacceptable’ offers of 5% rise
BBC
Independent Scotland to have own currency when 'time right' - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would keep the pound and move to its own currency when the "time is right". Nicola Sturgeon outlined the view at a briefing giving updated arguments for what could happen if the country voted for independence. The first minister said a timetable for creating a Scottish currency...
BBC
Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
U.K.・
BBC
Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up
A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester on Sunday and beaten up. Unidentified men came out of the consulate and forced a man inside the compound before he escaped with the help of police and other demonstrators. The protester told the BBC: "They dragged...
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘thinks Liz Truss will be gone in a few weeks’ after she sacks him as chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks that Liz Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget. Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times. The chancellor learnt he was being sacked after reading about in The Times, the paper reported. He had flown back early from the talks at the International Monetary Fund in America to be told by Ms Truss that he would have to step aside....
U.K.・
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
BBC
Covid cases rise as one in 37 has virus in UK
The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest one in 37 people in the UK has coronavirus, a rise from one in 50 the week before. Experts warn of a "notable rise" in older people in England and Wales. They say vaccines are the best defence against...
When are the next train strikes?
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying – with October the hardest-hit month so far.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.The rail unions have indicated that they will continue to strike over the coming weeks and months if they fail to reach an acceptable...
So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON
After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
Here’s my plan for growth, Liz Truss: rejoin the EU and let its citizens work here
First the dynamic duo, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, were going to “hit the ground running”; then they claimed they hadn’t prepared the ground they were going to hit. What their marriage of culpable ignorance and arrogance in fact achieved was something greeted with astonishment not only by them, but worldwide: they hit the pound running.
NHS facing mass staff walkouts this winter as unions hold votes on coordinated strike action
The NHS is facing the most disruptive strike action in a generation this winter, as healthcare unions prepare to coordinate walkouts for maximum effect.Motions being debated at the TUC annual congress in Brighton this week will commit unions in the health service to working together in pursuit of a better deal on pay and conditions.Speaking to The Independent, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said coordination could be extended to other sectors, such as transport, with the possibility of a national day of action to kick off an escalating series of time-limited health strikes.Ms McAnea issued a plea for the...
