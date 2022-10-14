ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips

ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
defpen

Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
TV SERIES
Parade

Say Goodbye to the O'Briens! The Series Finale of 'Chesapeake Shores' Is Here!

It's a bittersweet moment for Chessies, as fans of Chesapeake Shores like to call themselves. After six seasons, the Hallmark Channel series comes to an end. In the series finale, Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. As Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound for all of the O'Brien clan.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

