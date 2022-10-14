Read full article on original website
Related
Your Oct. 16 Weekly Horoscope Is Presenting a Celestial Battle of Wills
There's a major focus on bringing balance to personal and professional connections right now, and it's all thanks to the sun's journey through amicable Libra. If you've been waiting for the right time to reconnect with a loved one or perhaps commit to a new work arrangement, you're in luck as your Oct. 16 weekly horoscope is presenting you with an opportunity to move forward and commit to a plan of action.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 16 to 23, 2022
Libras might be known for being fair, balanced and polite, but as their season closes out this week, things get heated! Passions are set aflame as the sun and Venus—who have been traveling together in the sky all month, putting relationships front and center—connect with Mars and then Pluto. Mars inspires creativity, play and flirtations, while Pluto brings obsessions, ugly truths and heavy conversations to the surface. There’s no way to “keep things light” under these influences!
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 16, 2022
Your gut instinct is a primal part of you that’s remained true to its ancient origins. It serves the same function, the same way as it did for your prehistoric ancestors. This sensory system hasn’t evolved to debate and doubt itself, and for this reason you can trust it to give you information more pure than intellectual knowledge tends to be.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
SFGate
Horoscope for Saturday, 10/15/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You want to take care of old business and move on, but loose ends won't be tied up as easily as you expect. Get ready for some last minute legwork. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone who used to be tight-fisted decides to...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
themindsjournal.com
Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (9th October To 15th October)
Aries – Your most meaningful relationships will be the focal point this week. You might have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone and release some pent-up negative feelings. You’ll see eye to eye with your significant other, closest friends, and business partners. Taurus – You’ll be reminded to tend...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Doomed to Fail
On top of the emotional climax stemming from the full moon in Aries, Mercury’s ingress back into Libra is also bringing the past back around for review, at least until it leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase. So, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of October 10 to 16, it’s most likely because you’ve got a lot on your mind. An influx of information can cause confusion this week, so be sure to stay grounded. Mercury will re-enter Libra on October 10 which will encourage you to revisit, rehash and/or reconsider commitments that were made...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
themindsjournal.com
When The Zodiac Signs Text You Late At Night
Aries: “I’m outside with a wirecutter, wanna go for a walk?”. Taurus: “I know I said I was ok earlier but I’ve been thinking about it all day and actually I’m upset”. Gemini: “You’ll never guess what just happened”. Cancer: “Do you remember...
themindsjournal.com
What Are The Zodiac Signs Most Confused About?
Zodiac Signs Quotes, Zodiac Personality Quotes, Zodiac Memes Quotes, Zodiac Traits Quotes, Aries Traits Quotes, Taurus Traits Quotes, Gemini Traits Quotes, Cancer Traits Quotes, Leo Traits Quotes, Virgo Traits Quotes, Libra Traits Quotes, Scorpio Traits Quotes, Sagittarius Traits Quotes, Capricorn Traits Quotes, Aquarius Traits Quotes, Pisces Traits Quotes.
Comments / 0