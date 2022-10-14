Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO