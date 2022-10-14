Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
500-year-old mural linked to Aztec god found under layers of paint in Mexico convent
Archaeologists expected to find an image of the virgin Mary, but they found this figure instead.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
