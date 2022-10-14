Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022
Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
wrestlingheadlines.com
EC3 Says The NWA Helps Wrestlers Tell Their Stories
EC3 is slated to wrestle Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. While speaking Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, EC3 was asked whether his feud with Latimer is allowing him to do the kind of storytelling he’s looking for. “Yeah, this definitely intrigues me, and I think...
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Yardbarker
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Willie Mack On Why He Decided To Not Re-Sign With IMPACT
Former IMPACT X-Division champion Willie Mack recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on not re-signing with IMPACT, and how he is just looking to make the most amount of money he can and be seen by the most promotions as possible. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) take on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Working On New Contract For Possible Return
The world of professional wrestling can be unpredictable sometimes, and Sasha Banks & Naomi shocked the world back in May when they walked out of Monday Night Raw. Neither Banks nor Naomi have returned to WWE, but it sounds like WWE is trying to bring Naomi back into the fold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario,...
Yardbarker
Former AEW star seen backstage at WWE NXT
Some familiar faces, including Bobby Fish, were backstage at recent WWE NXT live events. Fightful Select reports that Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage at the house shows. The report added that the two were still on very good terms with WWE, and Fish had also served as a guest coach for NXT.
wrestlingheadlines.com
“Varsity Club” Trademark Filed By AEW
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “Varsity Club” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a name that belongs to the old NWA faction featuring Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Rick Steiner, Steve Williams, Dan Spivey, and Leia Meow. This will most likely be something the Varsity Blonds will be using going forward, although that is not yet confirmed as Smart Mark Sterling announced that he owns the name on television.
stillrealtous.com
Two Released Stars Reportedly Backstage At NXT Events
WWE has released a number of wrestlers over the last few years, but with all the returns taking place recently there’s been a lot of speculation in regards to who could be brought back. Fightful Select is now reporting that both Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage at recent NXT live events.
PWMania
Sean Waltman Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Would Like to Face
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman mentioned two current WWE Superstars, Butch (previously Pete Dunne) of The Brawling Brutes and Austin Theory, as competitors whom he would like to face in the ring. Waltman said:. “Pete Dunne, that guy...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
